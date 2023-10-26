Week 9 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 9 college football slate includes seven games with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern
Week 9 Sun Belt Results
Georgia Southern 44 Georgia State 27
- Pregame Favorite: Georgia Southern (-1)
- Pregame Total: 62.5
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Passing: Davis Brin (22-for-35, 334 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen White (25 ATT, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Dalen Cobb (3 TAR, 2 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
Georgia State Leaders
- Passing: Darren Grainger (21-for-37, 157 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (28 ATT, 208 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Robert Lewis (18 TAR, 12 REC, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern
|Georgia State
|452
|Total Yards
|447
|334
|Passing Yards
|157
|118
|Rushing Yards
|290
|2
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 9 Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-17)
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UL Monroe (-2)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Marshall (-3.5)
Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Troy (-6.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)
