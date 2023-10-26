Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season entering Week 9, the slate includes seven games that feature teams from the Sun Belt. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at James Madison Dukes
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
