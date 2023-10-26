Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Madison County, Mississippi this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    Thursday

    Velma Jackson High School at Nanih Waiya High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Louisville, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Canton High School at Gentry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Indianola, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Germantown High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Clinton, MS
    • Conference: 6A Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

