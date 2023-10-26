Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Coahoma County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • George County
  • Pontotoc County
  • Sunflower County
  • Leake County
  • Warren County
  • Monroe County
  • Tate County
  • Greene County
  • Choctaw County
  • Jackson County

    • Coahoma County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Independence High School at Coahoma County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Clarksdale, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Corinth High School at Clarksdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Clarksdale, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.