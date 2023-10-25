Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - October 25
The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) heading into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) currently has three players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 from FedExForum.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction
|How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Santi Aldama: Out (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|224.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.