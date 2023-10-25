Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
In the season opener for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113 per outing (11th in league).
- The Pelicans outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) and gave up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- Memphis went 40-42-0 ATS last season.
- New Orleans went 40-42-0 ATS last year.
Pelicans and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Grizzlies
|+2500
|+1200
|-
