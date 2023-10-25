In the season opener for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-3.5) - -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Mavericks had a +6 scoring differential last season, putting up 114.2 points per game (16th in league) and allowing 114.1 (16th in NBA).

The Spurs averaged 113 points per game last season (23rd in the league) while giving up 123.1 per outing (30th in the NBA). They had a -823 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Dallas went 30-51-0 ATS last season.

San Antonio won 33 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 49 times.

Mavericks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1300 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

