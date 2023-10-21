Week 8 of the college football slate includes five games featuring MWC teams in action. Keep reading to get up-to-date key players and results.

Air Force vs. Navy

Week 8 MWC Results

Air Force 17 Navy 6

  • Pregame Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 34

Air Force Leaders

  • Passing: Zachary Larrier (4-for-5, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Emmanuel Michel (22 ATT, 69 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dane Kinamon (1 TAR, 1 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Navy Leaders

  • Passing: Tai Lavatai (13-for-23, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Alex Tecza (12 ATT, 24 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tecza (5 TAR, 4 REC, 27 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NavyAir Force
124Total Yards288
102Passing Yards151
22Rushing Yards137
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 8 MWC Games

Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UNLV (-7)

Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: CEFCU Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: San Jose State (-4)

Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: San Diego State (-11.5)

