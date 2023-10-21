As they gear up to take on the San Jose Sharks (0-3-1) on Saturday, October 21 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (2-3) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body Cody Glass C Questionable Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikael Granlund C Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

Nashville's 13 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 12th in the league.

Its goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)

With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.

San Jose's total of 315 goals allowed (3.8 per game) was 30th in the NHL.

They had the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -82.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-225) Sharks (+180) 6

