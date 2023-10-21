SEC rivals square off when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) visit the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Ole Miss is favored by 6.5 points. The point total is set at 54.5 for the contest.

Offensively, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by putting up 41.7 points per game. The Rebels rank 59th on defense (23.8 points allowed per game). With 347.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Auburn ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 59th, surrendering 363.7 total yards per contest.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -6.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Ole Miss Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rebels' offense play poorly, ranking -12-worst in the FBS in total yards (452.0 total yards per game). They rank 105th on defense (426.3 total yards allowed per game).

Although the Rebels rank -47-worst in scoring defense over the last three contests (31.0 points surrendered), they've been more competent offensively with 30.7 points per game (83rd-ranked).

Despite having the 73rd-ranked pass offense over the last three games (262.3 passing yards per game), Ole Miss ranks -100-worst in pass defense over that time frame (296.3 passing yards ceded per game).

On offense, the Rebels have averaged 189.7 rushing yards per game over their last three games (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 130.0 rushing yards on defense during that time frame (96th-ranked).

The Rebels have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

Ole Miss has hit the over once in its past three games.

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Ole Miss has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Rebels have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

In Ole Miss' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Ole Miss has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Ole Miss has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rebels a 71.4% chance to win.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss so far this season. He has 1,638 passing yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 302 yards (50.3 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 108 times for 443 yards (73.8 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 12 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan Watkins' leads his squad with 536 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 48 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 390 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tre Harris has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 17 receptions for 367 yards, an average of 61.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Suntarine Perkins has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 4.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Trey Washington is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 42 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Deantre Prince has a team-leading one interception to go along with 18 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

