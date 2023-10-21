Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of SEC teams meet when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) face off against the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-6.5)
|56.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-6.5)
|55.5
|-245
|+198
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Ole Miss is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Rebels have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Auburn has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
