According to our computer projection model, the Ole Miss Rebels will take down the Auburn Tigers when the two teams play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-6.5) Toss Up (55.5) Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21

Week 8 SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the spread, the Rebels are 3-2-0 this season.

Ole Miss has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Two of the Rebels' five games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 55.5, 6.2 points fewer than the average total in Ole Miss games thus far this season.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Auburn is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

Tigers games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The average over/under in Auburn games this year is 1.4 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 41.7 23.8 50.8 24.8 23.5 22 Auburn 27.7 23.2 41.3 18 14 28.3

