Oddsmakers give the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) the edge when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is favored by 6.5 points. The game has an over/under of 48.5 points.

Arkansas ranks 16th-worst in total offense (321 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 51st with 351.3 yards allowed per game. Mississippi State ranks 82nd with 375.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 91st with 395.2 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas -6.5 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -275 +210

Looking to place a bet on Mississippi State vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Mississippi State Recent Performance

The Bulldogs are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 406.7 yards per game in their past three games (-38-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 400.7 (85th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Bulldogs are scoring 29.3 points per game (99th in college football) and allowing 35 per game (-88-worst).

Mississippi State is accumulating 280 passing yards per game in its past three games (59th in the country), and conceding 249.7 per game (-54-worst).

The Bulldogs are accumulating 126.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-36-worst in college football), and giving up 151 per game (0-worst).

The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their past three contests.

Mississippi State's past three contests have all gone over the total.

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Mississippi State games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

Mississippi State has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Mississippi State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +210 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Mississippi State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,275 yards on 61.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 80 times for 458 yards (76.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 136 receiving yards (22.7 per game) on 17 catches.

Michael Wright has compiled 138 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has hauled in 474 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Justin Robinson has put together a 144-yard season so far. He's caught 12 passes on 17 targets.

Nathaniel Watson leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has four TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

Jett Johnson, Mississippi State's leading tackler, has 49 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Shawn Preston Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 19 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.