Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
SEC play features the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are favored by 6 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-6)
|48.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-5.5)
|48.5
|-225
|+184
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- Arkansas has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 6 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
