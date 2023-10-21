Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Arkansas Razorbacks and Mississippi State Bulldogs square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Razorbacks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (-6.5) Over (48.5) Arkansas 33, Mississippi State 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Arkansas vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 32.3% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi State is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or greater this season.

In the Bulldogs' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total for Mississippi State games this season is 5.3 more points than the point total of 48.5 in this outing.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Razorbacks a 73.3% chance to win.

The Razorbacks have beaten the spread three times in six games.

Arkansas has not covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites (0-2).

There have been three Razorbacks games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 48.5 points, 5.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Arkansas contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 29.9 25.1 38.3 19.0 24.0 28.3 Mississippi State 30.2 29.5 30.2 28.0 30.0 37.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.