Can we anticipate Dante Fabbro finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • Fabbro has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

