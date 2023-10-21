Our projection model predicts the Alcorn State Braves will take down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Simmons Bank Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Alcorn State vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-11.5) 42.7 Alcorn State 27, UAPB 16

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, games featuring the Braves went over the point total just twice.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Braves vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 13.8 31.0 10.5 23.5 16.0 38.3 Alcorn State 18.2 24.7 20.7 16.7 15.7 32.7

