High school football is on the schedule this week in Warren County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Warren County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Warren Central High School at Neshoba Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Callaway High School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS Conference: 5A Region 4

5A Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Porters Chapel Academy at Prairie View Academy