Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Scott County, Mississippi this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Scott County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Union Public High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest High School at Quitman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Quitman, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
