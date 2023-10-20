Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday will feature the Texas Rangers playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 2-2 series deadlock and be a win away from a World Series berth when action begins at 5:07 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Globe Life Field. Jordan Montgomery is starting for the Rangers and Justin Verlander is set to start for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball, slugging .452.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Montgomery is looking to pick up his 21st quality start of the season in this outing.

Montgomery will try to record his 29th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Verlander (13-8) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Verlander has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home - -

