There is high school football competition in Perry County, Mississippi this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Tallahatchie County
  • De Soto County
  • Jasper County
  • Washington County

    • Perry County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Perry Central High School at St. Stanislaus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bay St. Louis, MS
    • Conference: 3A Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.