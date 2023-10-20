Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Pearl River County, Mississippi this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Picayune Memorial High School at Long Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Long Beach, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hattiesburg High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
