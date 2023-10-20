Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Monroe County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Monroe County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Hamilton High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ripley High School at Amory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Amory, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
