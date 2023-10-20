Looking for how to watch high school football games in Leflore County, Mississippi this week? We've got what you need.

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Winona Christian School at Amanda Elzy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Caledonia High School at Greenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Bannon High School at Leflore County High School