High school football is on the schedule this week in Forrest County, Mississippi, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • De Soto County
  • Jasper County
  • Tallahatchie County
  • Washington County

    • Forrest County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Meridian High School at Petal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Petal, MS
    • Conference: 6A Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest Rankin High School at Oak Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Flowood, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hattiesburg High School at Pearl River Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Carriere, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.