Saints vs. Jaguars Injury Report — Week 7
The New Orleans Saints' (3-3) injury report has 10 players listed heading into their Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2). The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM at Caesars Superdome.
In their last game, the Saints were defeated by the Houston Texans 20-13.
The Jaguars are coming off of a victory over the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 37-20.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Concussion
|Out
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Landon Young
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Demario Davis
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Foot
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Calf
|Out
|James Hurst
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Brandon Scherff
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Walker Little
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Davon Hamilton
|DT
|Back
|Out
Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Saints Season Insights
- The Saints have the 20th-ranked offense this season (312.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with only 278.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints are totaling 18.2 points per game offensively this season (24th in NFL), and they are surrendering 16.0 points per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Saints rank 15th in passing yards this year (216.7 per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 182.0 passing yards allowed per game.
- New Orleans is averaging 95.8 rushing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL), and ranks ninth on defense with 96.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Saints have forced 10 total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over eight times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the NFL.
Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-1)
- Moneyline: Saints (-120), Jaguars (+100)
- Total: 40 points
