Rashid Shaheed has a favorable matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 270.3 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Shaheed has a 298-yard campaign on 16 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 27 occasions, and averages 49.7 yards.

Shaheed vs. the Jaguars

Shaheed vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Jaguars is allowing 270.3 yards per game this year, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

The Jaguars have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding nine this season (1.5 per game).

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Shaheed has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Shaheed has 12.3% of his team's target share (27 targets on 220 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 11.0 yards per target (13th in NFL).

Shaheed has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Shaheed (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.7% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 2 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

