Predators vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (2-1) and Nashville Predators (1-3) play at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-190)
|Predators (+155)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators claimed an upset victory in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Nashville was 3-6 as an underdog of +155 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Predators have a 39.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- There were 40 Nashville games with over 6 goals last season.
Predators vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Predators Prediction
|Rangers vs Predators Player Props
Predators vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|223 (28th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|236 (12th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (24th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the NHL.
- Nashville allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.
- With 44 power-play goals (on 250 chances), Nashville was 24th in the NHL.
- The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.
- Nashville had six shorthanded goals (21st in league).
- The Predators had the sixth-best penalty kill percentage (82.55%).
- The Predators were eighth in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (52.2%).
- With a shooting percentage of 9.2%, Nashville was 26th in the league.
- The Predators shut out their opponents twice.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.