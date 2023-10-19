Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Marshall County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Marshall County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Pontotoc High School at Byhalia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Byhalia, MS

Byhalia, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Strayhorn High School at Potts Camp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Potts Camp, MS

Potts Camp, MS Conference: 2A Region 2

2A Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

HW Byers High School at Ashland High School