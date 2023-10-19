Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Lauderdale County, Mississippi this week, we've got what you need.
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Purvis High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Meridian High School at Petal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Petal, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
