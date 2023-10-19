Jamaal Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Williams' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Williams has run for 74 yards on 27 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.7 yards per carry, and has two catches (two targets) for seven yards.

Jamaal Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Saints.

Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 27 74 0 2.7 2 2 7 0

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0

