Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Soto County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in De Soto County, Mississippi this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Lake High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.