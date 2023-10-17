When the South Alabama Jaguars play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, October 17, our computer model predicts the Jaguars will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Alabama (-17.5) Over (53.5) South Alabama 42, Southern Miss 15

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Southern Miss is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The average total in Southern Miss games this season is 0.6 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 90.9%.

The Jaguars have two wins against the spread this year.

South Alabama is winless against the spread when it has played as 17.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

There have been four Jaguars games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 2.8 more than the average point total for South Alabama games this season.

Golden Eagles vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 32.2 22.2 32.5 25.5 32 20.5 Southern Miss 23.7 35.3 23 25.5 25 55

