Phillip Tomasino and the Nashville Predators will face the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Tomasino? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 31 games last season, Tomasino averaged 14:13 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +5.

In five of 31 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Tomasino had an assist in a game 11 times last season over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Tomasino has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

