Juuso Parssinen and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a wager on Parssinen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Juuso Parssinen vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Parssinen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Parssinen averaged 9:29 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -1.

He had a goal in five of 45 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Parssinen had an assist in 14 of 45 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

The implied probability is 45.5% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Parssinen has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Parssinen Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+69) made them second-best in the league.

