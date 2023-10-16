With the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) playing on October 16 at SoFi Stadium, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: ABC/ESPN

Dak Prescott vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 5 Games Played 4 69.4% Completion % 71.0% 1,061 (212.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,106 (276.5) 5 Touchdowns 7 4 Interceptions 1 45 (9.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 55 (13.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 256.5 yards

: Over/Under 256.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Chargers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Chargers have allowed 104 points, ranking 14th in the league with 26.0 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 12th in the NFL with 1,616 total yards allowed (404.0 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,199 (299.8 per game). It also ranks 29th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.6).

Against the run, the Chargers' D has been firing on all cylinders, with 417 rushing yards allowed this year (eighth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Los Angeles is fourth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 31.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is ninth (50.0%).

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 279.5 yards

: Over/Under 279.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cowboys Defensive Stats

