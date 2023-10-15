The Houston Texans (2-3) host the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Texans

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: FOX

Saints Insights

This year, the Saints average just 0.8 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Texans surrender (20).

The Saints collect 49.8 fewer yards per game (289), than the Texans give up per outing (338.8).

New Orleans rushes for 97.2 yards per game, 15.2 fewer than the 112.4 Houston allows per contest.

This year, the Saints have six turnovers, one fewer than the Texans have takeaways (7).

Saints Away Performance

The Saints score 23.7 points per game on the road (4.5 more than overall) and concede 11.7 away from home (3.5 fewer than overall).

The Saints accumulate 299 yards per game in away games (10 more than overall) and give up 245 away from home (29.6 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Saints pick up more rushing yards (115.7 per game) than they do overall (97.2). They also allow fewer rushing yards away from home (80) than they do overall (91.6).

The Saints successfully convert 35.6% of third downs on the road (1.7% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 28.3% of third downs on the road (3.2% less than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Green Bay L 18-17 FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay L 26-9 FOX 10/8/2023 at New England W 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston - FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS

