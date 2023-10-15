Saints vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 6
The New Orleans Saints' (3-2) injury report heading into their game against the Houston Texans (2-3) currently includes 10 players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 from NRG Stadium.
The Saints squared off against the New England Patriots in their last outing, winning 34-0.
Last time out, the Texans fell to the Atlanta Falcons 21-19.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Adam Prentice
|FB
|Knee
|Out
|Landon Young
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Calf
|Out
|James Hurst
|OL
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Laremy Tunsil
|OT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Jones
|OT
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|Abdomen
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Noah Brown
|WR
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Ribs
|Questionable
|George Fant
|OT
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
Saints vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
Saints Season Insights
- On the defensive side of the ball, the Saints have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 274.6 yards per game. They rank 25th on offense (289 yards per game).
- The Saints have the 22nd-ranked offense this year (19.2 points per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 15.2 points allowed per game.
- The Saints rank 24th in passing yards this year (191.8 per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 183 passing yards allowed per game.
- On offense, New Orleans ranks 20th in the NFL with 97.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (91.6).
- With nine forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) against six turnovers committed (13th in NFL), the Saints' +3 turnover margin ranks 11th in the NFL.
Saints vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-125), Texans (+105)
- Total: 42.5 points
