New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Houston Texans. The Texans are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.4 per game.

So far this campaign, Thomas has reeled in 26 passes on 39 targets for 284 yards, averaging 56.8 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Texans

Thomas vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Three players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Houston on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 226.4 yards per contest this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Texans have conceded three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.

Michael Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Thomas has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Thomas has 23.1% of his team's target share (39 targets on 169 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (70th in league play), averaging 284 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Thomas does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Thomas (five red zone targets) has been targeted 21.7% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

