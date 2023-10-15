In the Week 6 tilt between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kendre Miller score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kendre Miller score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Miller has 74 rushing yards (24.7 per game) on 22 carries.

Miller has also caught six passes for 58 yards (19.3 per game) this season.

Miller does not have a rushing touchdown in three games.

Kendre Miller Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0

