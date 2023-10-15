Derek Carr Week 6 Preview vs. the Texans
Derek Carr will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Carr has amassed 946 passing yards (189.2 per game) and a 65.3% completion rate this season, passing for four TDs with two INTs. With five yards on 10 attempts, Carr also has chipped in on the ground.
Carr vs. the Texans
- Carr vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 241 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Houston this year.
- The Texans have allowed three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.
- Houston has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.
- Carr will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans allow 226.4 passing yards per contest.
- So far this year, the Texans have allowed three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks first in the league.
Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Texans
- Passing Yards: 215.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)
Carr Passing Insights
- Carr has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.
- The Saints have passed 54.2% of the time and run 45.8% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- With 150 attempts for 946 passing yards, Carr is 27th in league play with 6.3 yards per attempt.
- In three of five games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.
- He has 57.1% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (four).
- Carr has attempted 22 passes in the red zone (48.9% of his team's red zone plays).
Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Texans
- Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-125)
Carr Rushing Insights
- Carr has gone over his rushing yards total once in four opportunities this season.
- Carr has no rushing touchdowns in five games this year.
- He has two red zone carries for 9.1% of the team share (his team runs on 48.9% of its plays in the red zone).
Carr's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Patriots
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|18-for-26 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Buccaneers
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|23-for-37 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|13-for-18 / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|9/18/2023
|Week 2
|21-for-36 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|23-for-33 / 305 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
