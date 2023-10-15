Derek Carr will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the Houston Texans in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Carr has amassed 946 passing yards (189.2 per game) and a 65.3% completion rate this season, passing for four TDs with two INTs. With five yards on 10 attempts, Carr also has chipped in on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Carr and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carr vs. the Texans

Carr vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 241 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 241 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

Carr will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans allow 226.4 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Texans have allowed three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Watch Saints vs Texans on Fubo!

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 215.5 (-115)

215.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Carr with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Saints have passed 54.2% of the time and run 45.8% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

With 150 attempts for 946 passing yards, Carr is 27th in league play with 6.3 yards per attempt.

In three of five games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 57.1% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Carr has attempted 22 passes in the red zone (48.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-125)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr has gone over his rushing yards total once in four opportunities this season.

Carr has no rushing touchdowns in five games this year.

He has two red zone carries for 9.1% of the team share (his team runs on 48.9% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-26 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-37 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13-for-18 / 103 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 21-for-36 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/10/2023 Week 1 23-for-33 / 305 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.