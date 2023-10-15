The New York Giants (1-4) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Bills vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

Bills vs. Giants Insights

This year, the Bills put up just 1.2 more points per game (31.8) than the Giants allow (30.6).

New York racks up 3.6 fewer points per game (12.4) than Buffalo gives up (16).

The Bills collect 390.4 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 378 the Giants give up per outing.

New York collects 70 fewer yards per game (255.2) than Buffalo allows (325.2).

The Bills rush for 116.2 yards per game, 35.2 fewer than the 151.4 the Giants allow per outing.

This season New York averages 92.2 rushing yards per game, 41.8 fewer than Buffalo allows (134).

The Bills have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Giants have forced (3).

New York has turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than Buffalo has forced turnovers (13).

Bills Home Performance

At home, the Bills put up 35.3 points per game and give up 18.3. That is more than they score (31.8) and give up (16) overall.

At home, the Bills accumulate 417.3 yards per game and give up 369. That's more than they gain (390.4) and allow (325.2) overall.

At home, Buffalo racks up 312 passing yards per game and gives up 238. That's more than it gains (274.2) and allows (191.2) overall.

The Bills' average rushing yards gained (105.3) and conceded (131) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 116.2 and 134, respectively.

At home, the Bills convert 48.6% of third downs and allow 45.7% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (49.2%), and more than they allow (38.6%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Washington W 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Miami W 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville L 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC 10/22/2023 at New England - CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC

Giants Away Performance

The Giants' average points scored away from home (19.7) is higher than their overall average (12.4). But their average points conceded on the road (29.7) is lower than overall (30.6).

The Giants' average yards gained (285.7) and allowed (448) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 255.2 and 378, respectively.

On the road, New York racks up 205.3 passing yards per game and gives up 276.7. That's more than it gains (163) and allows (226.6) overall.

The Giants' average yards rushing in away games (80.3) is lower than their overall average (92.2). But their average yards conceded on the road (171.3) is higher than overall (151.4).

The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (36.6%) and defensive third-down percentage (47.1%) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 35.6% and 42.4%, respectively.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/21/2023 at San Francisco L 30-12 Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle L 24-3 ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami L 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo - NBC 10/22/2023 Washington - CBS 10/29/2023 New York - CBS 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX

