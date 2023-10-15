Alvin Kamara will be up against the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints play the Houston Texans in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kamara has amassed a team-best 131 total rushing yards on 33 carries (65.5 ypg). He's also added one rushing TD. Kamara, as a receiver, has 16 catches for 50 yards (25.0 ypg).

Kamara vs. the Texans

Kamara vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games The Texans defense has not allowed a rusher to pick up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Texans this season.

The Texans yield 112.4 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense this season.

The Texans have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding eight this season (1.6 per game).

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Kamara Rushing Insights

Kamara went over his rushing yards total once in two games played this season.

The Saints pass on 54.2% of their plays and run on 45.8%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 33 of his team's 143 total rushing attempts this season (23.1%).

Kamara has rushed for a touchdown once this season in two games played.

He has scored one of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

He has five red zone carries for 22.7% of the team share (his team runs on 48.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Kamara Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Kamara has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Kamara has received 10.1% of his team's 169 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has 50 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 140th in NFL play with 2.9 yards per target.

Kamara, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With three red zone targets, Kamara has been on the receiving end of 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 13 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

