AAC play features the South Florida Bulls (3-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foreshadows a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 59 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-2.5) 59 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-2.5) 58.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

South Florida is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic has covered once in four games with a spread this year.

The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

South Florida & Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

South Florida To Win the AAC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 Florida Atlantic To Win the AAC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

