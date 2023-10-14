Here's a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (1-1), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (1-0) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Schenn D Questionable Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Predators vs. Bruins Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Arena: TD Garden

Predators Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the NHL.
  • Nashville allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.
  • They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the league.
  • Boston gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • They had a league-best goal differential of +127.

Predators vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Bruins (-190) Predators (+155) 6

