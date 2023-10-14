Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Based on our computer projection model, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will defeat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils when the two teams come together at Rice-Totten Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UAPB (-0.7)
|41.5
|UAPB 21, Mississippi Valley State 20
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)
- The Delta Devils put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.
- Delta Devils games hit the over just twice last season.
UAPB Betting Info (2023)
- The Golden Lions are 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Lions have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Delta Devils vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mississippi Valley State
|10
|33.2
|7
|31
|9.5
|33
|UAPB
|13.2
|28.8
|10.5
|23.5
|15.5
|36.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.