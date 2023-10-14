Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 7 college football slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers that should be of interest to fans in Mississippi.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: Valley SN
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.