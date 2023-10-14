The Jackson State Tigers (4-2) and the Alabama State Hornets (2-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Jackson State is totaling 29.2 points per game offensively this season (39th in the FCS), and is allowing 28.7 points per game (70th) on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, Alabama State is bottom-25, generating just 16 points per game (20th-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 18.2 points per contest (12th-best).

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Jackson State Alabama State 326 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.2 (103rd) 309.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.8 (10th) 132 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.4 (90th) 194 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.8 (69th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has racked up 944 yards (157.3 ypg) on 79-of-128 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has racked up 519 yards on 85 carries while finding paydirt four times.

This season, Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 23 times for 166 yards (27.7 per game).

Rico Powers Jr.'s leads his squad with 310 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Fabian McCray has hauled in nine receptions totaling 163 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Duke Miller has been the target of 12 passes and compiled 14 grabs for 155 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per contest.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has recored 566 passing yards, or 113.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.4% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with two interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Won Howell, has carried the ball 55 times for 203 yards (40.6 per game).

Dematrius Davis has been given 42 carries and totaled 200 yards.

Kisean Johnson has hauled in 425 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 160 yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyree Saunders has racked up 91 reciving yards (18.2 ypg) this season.

