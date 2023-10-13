Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Washington County, Mississippi this week.
Washington County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Greenville/Weston High School at Cleveland Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cleveland, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Shelby, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charleston High School at OBannon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Greenville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
