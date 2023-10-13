In Union County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Union County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Ashland High School at Myrtle Attendance Center

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Myrtle, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Albany High School at North Pontotoc High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Ecru, MS
    • Conference: 4A Region 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

